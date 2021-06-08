MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — A regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, in the gym at Willow Elementary., 1305 N. Willow St. Due to physical distancing requirements, the meeting will be available online and by phone. See the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org for meeting access information.
Literacy Picnics to focus on learning to read
LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District is partnering with Head Start, Cook Memorial Library and other local agencies this summer to provide weekly literacy picnics to families with children in preschool up to second grade. There is no registration required and families are encouraged to attend together. The one-hour program will be held on Wednesdays in June and August at 12:15 p.m. at each of the elementary schools in La Grande. The focus will be on learning to read. Books, grade-level curriculum packets, activities, games and snacks will be provided.
Community Connection offers monthly weekend meal
LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon beginning mid-June will offer a weekend meal for four each month, provided by the Nutrition Department at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany, La Grande. The $35 meal is available to the public and must be ordered in advance.
The first weekend offering will be available Friday, June 18, for pickup between 2-3 p.m. The menu is roast pork with stuffing, baked apples, seasonal sauteed vegetables with hollandaise, Caesar salad and freshly baked bread, with lemon chiffon pie for dessert. Meals must be ordered by June 16. Order forms are available at the senior center. Call the kitchen at 541-605-5556 for more information.
