UNION — The organizers of the Wednesday community bingo games at the Veteran of Foreign Wars High Valley Post 4060 in Union have decided to move the games back to the evening. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the bingo begins at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
View Big Read craft talk live March 2
ENTERPRISE — As part of the ongoing Big Read, Wallowa County’s Fishtrap is hosting a virtual craft talk by Eliot Treichel. The lecture approaches Sandra Cisneros’ “The House on Mango Street” through the lens of a writer. Rather than focusing on the novel’s story or themes, Treichel will look at some of the writing choices Cisneros employs in her work — all with the goal of improving our own craft.
“Reading Like a Writer” may be viewed live on Wednesday, March 2, at 6 p.m., or streamed later. Access the free online event at www.fishtrap.org.
Cove senior lunch served twice a month
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon.
The Tuesday, March 15, lunch will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme. The menu is corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes with carrots, salad bar, soda bread and green sugar cookies.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072 by March 8.
Sign up for the next Paint Night in Union
UNION — The next Paint Night at Catherine Creek Community Center is planned for Thursday, March 10. The event will accommodate 20 participants and the cost is $35. For more information or to sign up, stop by the center at 667 N. Main St. or call 541-562-2038.
