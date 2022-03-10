MEETINGS• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will meet Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, call 541-910-3114 or email union.rfpd@outlook.com.
• LA GRANDE — A joint work session of La Grande’s Urban Renewal Agency and city council is slated for Monday, March 14, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers, La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave. The purpose of the session is to discuss economic development strategy. The in-person work session can be viewed virtually at www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School Board of Directors will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. in Room 1 of the high school. The agenda includes discussion of bus routes in La Grande and the hiring of Brandon McGilvray as junior high track coach and Talia Whitmore as the assistant high school and junior high track coach.
• PENDLETON — A regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton. The IMESD serves school districts in Baker, Morrow, Union and Umatilla counties.
BRIEFS
Hurricane Creek Grange plans March 12 bazaar
JOSEPH — Hurricane Creek Grange invites all to its bazaar on Saturday, March 12, at 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. The sale will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and breakfast will be available 7-11 a.m.
Buy Girl Scout cookies, support local troops
LA GRANDE — After a year hiatus, Girl Scout Cookie booths are back. Troops in the regional Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington are selling cookies this year in person, including in booths set up around Northeastern Oregon as part of what has been called “the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world.”
Although the cookie season could last until March 20, troop leaders said that will depend on availability of some of the popular cookies, including Samoas and Adventurefuls, a caramel-brownie cookie debuting in 2022.
“Local Girl Scouts do incredible things with their cookie earnings,” Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington CEO Karen Hill said in a press release. “Whether earning their way to camp or funding a service project, they’re setting goals and serving as leaders in their own lives and in their communities.”
To find a booth near you, order online or donate cookies to Meals on Wheels, visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder www.girlscoutcookies.org and enter your ZIP code.
Find more information about joining or volunteering with Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington at www.girlscoutsosw.org.
Union community meal served Friday, March 11, 2022
UNION — Community meals are served on the second Friday of the month at noon at the Catherine Creek Community Center, housed in the former Union Methodist Church at 667 N. Main St., Union. The next gathering is planned for Friday, March 11. Cost is $3.50 and all are welcome. Delivery is available. Call 541-562-2038 or email at ccccenter667@gmail.com to set up delivery.
Dive-in Movie Night is back
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation will resume hosting Dive-in Movie Nights at Veterans’ Memorial Pool, 401 Palmer, La Grande, on Friday, March 11. Doors open at 5:30 p.m, and the movie starts at 5:45 p.m.
The event returns after a hiatus since 2019. Cost is the price of regular admission: $5 for adults and $3.50 for children, seniors and veterans. Non-residents pay and extra 50 cents. Memberships are valid for this event. For more information and to see what movie is playing, go to www.lagrandeparks.org and click on Special Events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.