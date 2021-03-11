MEETINGS
UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District will have its monthly board meeting Tuesday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, contact Kim George, Union RFPD clerk, at 541-910-3114 or union.rfpd@outlook.com.
BRIEFS
Volunteers welcome at woodlot work day
LA GRANDE — The Neighbors Together emergency woodlot is having a work day Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are sought to come and help get firewood ready to give to households in need.
The woodlot is at 3309 N. Umatilla St. in La Grande. For more information go to www.neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org or call 541-963-9126.
Walla Walla VA holds vaccination clinic for vets
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, which serves veterans in Northeast Oregon, is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its main Walla Walla campus Saturday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The clinic is open to enrolled veterans age 60 and will take place at 77 Wainwright Drive, Building 143. Appointments are required. Call 509-525-5200 (select 2, then 2 or ask for the call center) to schedule an appointment.
