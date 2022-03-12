LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissions will meet virtually on Wednesday, March 14, at 9 a.m. Meetings are now open to public attendance, with meeting participation online via Zoom or by teleconference. Access information and the link are listed on the agenda for the meeting at www.union-county.org/commissioners/agendaminutes/. Written comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, and may be emailed to amoore@union-county.org. For more information, call 541-963-1001.
Sign up for a candle-making class
LA GRANDE — Aguilera’s Amazing Aromas is holding candle-making workshops on Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, at it shop in the Market Place, 1101 Washington Ave., Suite 11, La Grande. Each one-day workshop runs 6-8:20 p.m. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To reserve a space in the Friday or Saturday class, go to www.aguilerasamazingaromas.com. Each participant will make a large candle with a choice of fragrances. Snacks will be provided.
Teens invited to free movie at the library
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library is offering its Teen Mid-Week Movie on Wednesday, March 16, at 4 p.m. This free activity is open to anyone in middle or high school. Call the library or go to www.cookmemoriallibrary.org for the movie title. This movie will be shown in the Community Room at the library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande.
The library offers a variety of free activities for teens. For information on upcoming events, visit the library’s web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages, or call 541-962-1339.
