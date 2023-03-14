• ISLAND CITY — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District Board will meet Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall, 10200 McAlister Rd., Island City. Call 541-963-6895 for more information.
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the La Grande Planning Commission will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The agenda includes time for public comments and a public hearing on a subdivision permit application submitted by MBM Estates LLC. The meeting can be viewed at www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager.
• LA GRANDE — A regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at 1106 K Ave., La Grande. Meetings are open to public attendance with meeting participation via Zoom teleconference also available. Find the agenda and access links at www.union-county.org/commissioners/agendaminutes.
• HERMISTON — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District will meet for a regular session at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Hermiston BMCC, 975 SE Columbia, Room 137. The board will hold an executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss labor negotiations. The agenda and Zoom information are available at www.imesd.k12.or.us.
