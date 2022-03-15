BRIEFS
Orders due for weekend Irish dinner order
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center is offering a special take-out St. Patrick’s Day-themed weekend dinner, to be picked up Friday, March 18. The $40 meal will serve a family of four, featuring corned beef and cabbage, colcannon, glazed carrots, Irish soda bread and bourbon chocolate cake.
Pick-up time for the meal is 2-3 p.m. at the senior center, corner of Albany Street and Cove Avenue, La Grande.
Orders are due March 15. Call 541-605-5556 for more information.
Wallowa Fiddle Camp returns this summer
WALLOWA — The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance announced the 16th annual Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp will be held July 10-15 at the Wallowa School campus.
This event was begun in 2005 with the goal of offering affordable, group fiddle instruction for individuals and families in a relaxed, week-long camp format. Participating in a musical community through music and dance has resulted in the addition of instruction in other accompaniment string instruments as well as on-site technique of ensemble participation.
For more information and to register, visit wvmusicalliance.org. Registration fee for this year’s camp is $200, ($100 for Kidz Fiddle and Beginning Ukulele), and lunches cost $65 for the week. For questions about the camp, instructors and classes, contact camp director Robyn Burns at 503-423-7730.
Union’s food pantry is open Friday, March 18
UNION — The Union community food bank will be open from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, March 18, at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St. The food pantry is open to those who qualify on the third Friday of each month. Call the community center at 541-562-2038 for more information.
Celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with meal at Hurricane Creek Grange
JOSEPH — Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph, is hosting an Irish dinner on Saturday, March 19. The corned beef and cabbage meal will be served from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $15 adults and age 12 and older and $10 for children younger than 12.
Community Band Northeast begins rehearsals March 28
LA GRANDE — Community Band Northeast will begin rehearsals again on Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. in Groth Recital Room in Loso Hall on the Eastern Oregon University campus, La Grande. Community Band Northeast invites all woodwind, brass and percussion players to join the ensemble in the pleasure of making music together.
All skill levels and ages are welcome: amateur and experienced players, middle and high school students through retirees. If you haven’t played in a while, here is the opportunity to tune up your instrument and your musical skills.
Participation fees are $40 for adults, $10 for middle/high school and college students. College credit is available through EOU. The term ends with a free community concert May 31.
For further information, contact Linda at 541-786-4900 or birnbaumlinda42@gmail.com.
