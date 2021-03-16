MEETINGS
• PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District will meet for a work session Wednesday, March 17, at 4 p.m. at the IMESD office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. A regular board meeting will follow at 4:45 p.m.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Fair Board will hold a virtually public meeting Thursday, March 18, at 6 p.m. For instructions on how to join, contact fair association secretary Heather Rajkovich at rhrajkovich6212@outook.com or 541-910-0234.
• LA GRANDE — The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District Board of Directors will meet online Thursday, March 18, at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Items on the agenda include election of officers, an audit report and discussion on a needs assessment. For connection information, email lisadawson@neoedd.org or ir call 541-426-3598.
BRIEFS
big read 2021 concludes wednesday
ENTERPRISE — This year’s Big Read, hosted by Fishtrap of Enterprise, concludes Wednesday, March 17, when Fishtrap’s executive director, Shannon McNerney, sits down with author Nathaniel Philbrick for an in-depth discussion about the people, times, and themes in “In the Heart of the Sea.” View it online at www.fishtrap.org or on YouTube, along with all of the month-long virtual festival’s events. Visit www.fishtrap.org for a full list of this year’s Big Read events, resources and videos.
HONORS
la grande student earns academic honor at uw
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Brianna Blythe Reeves, of La Grande, secured a place on the University of Wyoming’s 2020 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll by earning a grade-point average of at least 3.50. Established in 1886, UW, in Laramie, provides undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,249 students from all 50 states and 88 countries.
— The Observer
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $3 million
10-14-31-33-34-38
Powerball: $169 million
5-11-51-56-61— PB 2 x2
Mega Millions: $79 million
2-24-25-31-65 — MB 18 x4
Win for Life: March 13
16-29-42-71
Pick 4: March 14
• 1 p.m.: 9-4-2-6
• 4 p.m.: 9-6-0-4
• 7 p.m.: 0-8-0-4
• 10 p.m.: 6-6-1-8
Pick 4: March 13
• 1 p.m.: 2-3-7-9
• 4 p.m.: 5-6-5-6
• 7 p.m.: 3-6-0-2
• 10 p.m.: 1-5-0-0
Pick 4: March 12
• 1 p.m.: 4-6-6-2
• 4 p.m.: 8-9-3-3
• 7 p.m.: 4-9-6-2
• 10 p.m.: 8-0-6-9
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.