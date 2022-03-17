MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — A meeting of the Union County Fair Board begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Fair Board’s office by the Union County building at Fourth Street and K Avenue, La Grande.
BRIEFS
All invited to come play pinochle
ISLAND CITY — Delta Epsilon is hosting a night of pinochle on Saturday, March 19, beginning at 6 p.m. at Urban Vine, 10107 W. First St., Island City. All are welcome. There is a $10 buy-in. For more information, call Mary Ellen Taal at 541-962-5109.
CHD offers free COVID-19 test kits
LA GRANDE — Center for Human Development is giving away at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Stop by the center, 2301 Cove Ave., La Grande. CHD announced it is also working with numerous local businesses and partners to have these available throughout the community. Call CHD at 541-962-8800 for more information.
Learn to use Word in free computer classes
LA GRANDE — Training & Employment Consortium, 1901 Adams, is offering free in-person computer classes. Classes are entirely hands-on training. Classes run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required by calling Coral at 541-663-2084.
Introduction to Word is a one-day class held Thursday, April 7. The class is designed to introduce basic word processing functions. Participants will learn how to create documents; cut, copy and paste information; format documents; know the difference between the Save and the Save As feature; and use the spell check and thesaurus features.
A four-day Intermediate Word course is offered on April 12, 14, 19 and 21. Students will review features taught in the Intro to Word class plus learn how to create, format and use the different features of tables, place information into columns, and add graphics to a document. The instruction is entirely hands-on with a lot of exercises.
Training & Employment Consortium is an EOE/Program. Auxiliary aids and services available upon request to individuals with disabilities. TTY dial 711.
Meal prices increase at senior center
LA GRANDE — Due to rises in the price of goods and services, the Union County Senior Center, La Grande, in January increased the prices of its weekday meal program. Suggested donations are now $4 for seniors age 60 and older, and $7 for everyone younger than 60.
The meals are served in person at the center, 1504 N. Albany St., Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those who wish to eat the meal on-site are asked to use the front entrance and observe social distancing. To-go lunches may be picked up between noon and 1 p.m. at the kitchen’s back door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.