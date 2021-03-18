BRIEFS
Open house marks new North Powder fire station
NORTH POWDER — The North Powder Rural Fire District invites the public to come see its new fire station during an open house Saturday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours will be given and burgers and hot dogs will be served. The station is at 710 E St., North Powder.
Free workshop offered for parents of teens
LA GRANDE — A free eight-week virtual workshop of Conscious Discipline for Parenting Teens begins April 8. The course helps parents learn how to better manage their and their child’s emotions and how to effectively apply consequences; builds safety and connection between parents and their children; and teaches internal motivation and responsibility.
Made possible by the Oregon Parenting Education Collaborative, Union County Juvenile Department and Union County Parenting Collaborative, the course will be offered virtually through Zoom on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. Space is limited — to register, call 541-910-3267.
