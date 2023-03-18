MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — The Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary will meet Monday, March 20, at the Island City City Hall. Refreshments are available at 9 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of Imbler High School. The agenda includes student of the month presentations and an executive session for the purpose of staff negotiations.
BRIEFS
Children invited to Union library for puppets and stories
UNION — A storytime and puppet theater will be conducted for children on Tuesday, March 21, in the basement of the Union Carnegie Library. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a half-hour storytime. Children at the event will then participate in a puppet theater.
High school choirs ‘Rendezvous’ with symphony for chamber series concert
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony Association’s first chamber series concert for 2023 will feature the Baker High School and La Grande High School choirs along with members of the Grande Ronde Symphony. “Choir Rendezvous with the Symphony” begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the La Grande High School Auditorium.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $1 for students and are available at www.granderonde-
symphony.org/box-office, Direct Music Source in La Grande, Betty’s Books in Baker City or at the door. Special “Grace Note” tickets for families are available in advance by emailing grsymphony2@gmail.com.
Author events planned in La Grande and Enterprise
NORTHEASTERN OEGON — Fishtrap and Cook Memorial Library are presenting in-person events with Oregon author Molly Gloss, on March 21-22, in celebration of her novel “The Jump-Off Creek,” which is the feature book of the 2023 Fishtrap Reads. The regional literary program encourages everyone to read a great work of literature together as a community.
Gloss has a deep connection to Eastern Oregon and its people, according to a press release. The idea for “The Jump-Off Creek” was conceived while she was in the area.
On Tuesday, March 21, at 3 p.m. Gloss will read at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. Gloss will then be at Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St., Enterprise, on Thursday, March 22, beginning at 7 p.m. for the 2023 Fishtrap Reads finale. Both events are free and open to the public and offer a book signing and the opportunity to visit with Gloss. Those not able to attend the March 22 keynote address in person can view it online at www.fishtrap.org.
Registration is open for spring session African drumming class
LA GRANDE — Registration at Art Center East is now open for the African drumming class spring session. Class will take place on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. from April 4 to June 6 at Loso Hall, room 123, on the Eastern Oregon University campus in La Grande.
Drums will be provided and no experience is necessary. The cost is $45 for ACE members and $55 for nonmembers. Youth scholarships are available. Learn more and register at www.artcentereast.org/music/
community-music/community-african-
drumming.
