Warming station ends season with appreciation lunch
LA GRANDE — An appreciation lunch for Union County Warming Station volunteers and their guests will be held on Saturday, March 19, from 1-2:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 902 Fourth St., La Grande.
Potential members welcome at GRH Auxiliary gathering
ISLAND CITY — Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary is invited to attend the organization’s meeting on Monday, March 21, at the city hall in Island City. Refreshments are available at 9 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.
Senior center lunch menus
LA GRANDE — Lunch is served at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, on weekdays. The meal is open to the public and both sit-down and grab-and-go options are available. For information on having lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels, call 541-605-5556.
Dine-in meals: Served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; use front entrance and observe social distancing.
Takeout meals: Pick up from noon to 1 p.m. at kitchen’s back door.
Cost: Age 60+, $4 suggested donation; all others, $7.
MARCH 21-25
Monday: shrimp croissant sandwich or turkey sandwich, pasta salad, fruit, cookie.
Tuesday: tender beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed green beans, garden salad, fresh fruit.
