MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 2, at noon at 808 Adams Ave., La Grande. The meeting will be in person and is open to the public.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will meet for a regular session Wednesday, March 3, at 6 p.m., directly followed by a meeting of the council as the Urban Renewal Agency. The meetings will be available for viewing via the city’s scheduled Charter Communications channel, on the La Grande Alive website (www.lagrandealive.tv/city-events) and the Eastern Oregon Alive.TV Facebook page (www.facebook.com/EOAliveTV).
Public written comments or questions may be emailed to rstrope@cityoflagrande.org and must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
BRIEFS
Next takeout Cove senior lunch features Irish menu
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to restrictions in place caused by the coronavirus pandemic, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north.
The Tuesday, March 16, lunch will be a St. Patrick’s Day meal featuring corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes and carrots, green salad, roll and brownies. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven't been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, March 10, to order your meal.
HONORS
Local student earns honor roll recognition
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Angelina Karpenok of La Grande was named to the honor roll for the fall 2020 semester at Utah’s Dixie State University. To be included on the honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 15 credits and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
According to the press release, Dixie State University is a “premier open, inclusive, comprehensive and polytechnic teaching institution built upon a rich tradition of determination and generosity that is still embraced by the campus community today.”
