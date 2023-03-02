• COVE — A regular session of the Cove City Council is planned for Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. The agenda includes a time set aside for public comments, consideration of the insurance quote for Cove Cleanup Day and a report from the youth councilor. For more information, call the city office at 541-568-4566 Monday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School Board of Directors will meet for a regular session Wednesday, March 8, beginning at 7 p.m. in the commons area of La Grande Middle School, 1108 Fourth St. The public may attend in person or join online or by phone.
The agenda includes a time set aside for public comments. Action items include consideration of the 2023-24 budget calendar and district calendars as well as naming the new building on the LMS campus.
BRIEFS
Riverside Park playground project moving forward
LA GRANDE — The next public meeting regarding replacing the Riverside Park playground in La Grande will take place Tuesday, March 7, at the Parks & Recreation office (Pioneer Park past the pool, next to the outdoor basketball courts). Those interested in being part of the core group for this project, who are willing to make a commitment to the 18-24 monthlong process, are urged to come to the meeting. For full details, call 541-962-1348 or stop by the Parks & Rec office.
One of the group’s first main objectives is to create a mission/vision/theme so Parks & Rec can start reaching out to vendors for designs. Come to the meeting with ideas after considering the following elements:
• Passive structures: slides, ziplines, playrooms (fun, support imagination/fantasy)
