Brown Bag features curator of ‘Motherhood’ exhibit
JOSEPH — The Tuesday, March 23, virtual Brown Bag hosted by the Josephy Center will feature Aimee Jungmann, the curator of the “Motherhood” exhibit, which the center described as a “beautiful and moving display of how the many talented women in Wallowa County understand their own motherhood, that of their ancestors, and the incredible power of creation and loss.” The discussion begins at noon Tuesday via Zoom. The exhibit and the Zoom gathering can be accessed at www.josephy.org/event/motherhood.
“Motherhood” also may be viewed in person through April 6 at the Josephy Center, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required.
Dogs and their humans invited to Easter egg hunt
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation is partnering with PetSense of La Grande to put on a Doggy Easter Egg Hunt for canines and their humans. The event will take place at the Riverside Dog Park, La Grande, Saturday, March 27, at 2 p.m. There will be dog-treat Easter eggs and human treats too. Prizes will be given to the best dressed dog, as well as the dog performing the best trick. Human masks and social distancing are required.
Give blood, save lives
LA GRANDE — A community blood drive will be held March 30-31 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane, La Grande. The need for blood continues to outstrip the supply, and the Red Cross will be bringing three double machines with them. Tuesday, March 30, the drive will run from noon to 6 p.m.; on Wednesday it will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to make an appointment, call Linda Strand at 541-963-4261.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Help kids cope with divorce, separation{/span}
LA GRANDE — Learn how divorce or separation impacts your children and what you can do to help them at a virtual workshop Wednesday, March 31, from 6-9 p.m. The free workshop will be held via Zoom, facilitated by Mary Lu Pierce and sponsored by the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee. Class size is limited and preregistration is required. To sign up, email teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us and include your name, phone number and date of the class you are attending. Call Teala at 541-962-9500, ext. 42, for more information.
La Grande resident earns degree from WGU
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Michael Coggins of La Grande has earned a master of science degree in nursing-education from Western Governors University. The online nonprofit university is designed to meet the needs of working adults, according to a press release. Students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support.
