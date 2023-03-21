JOSEPH — A special event featuring a showing of a film on the life and career of Alvin Josephy begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
Two decades ago, Sean Cassidy, who will be at the March 23 event, and Patricia Keith, both professors from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, collected 55 hours of videotape interviews with and about Alvin Josephy. According to a Josephy Center press release, the professors distilled the 55 hours into one hour and showed it at an annual Western History Association meeting — where Alvin had once served as president.
The Josephy Center now has all 55 hours of interviews, and the staff is building the online indexes that will make it possible for the public to hear them.
Admission to the March 23 screening is by donation. For more information, contact Rich Wandschneider at 541-432-0505.
Play Dungeons & Dragons at the library
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, hosts a Dungeons & Dragons gaming group a couple times a month. The next gathering is on Thursday, March 23, at 3:30 p.m. in the Studio. This free activity is open to all ages. For information, contact Ryan at the library at 541-962-1339.
LA GRANDE — All are invited to an hour of Latin dancing every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Side A Brewing, 1219 Washington Ave., La Grande. No experience is required and all ages are welcome. Lessons are available for $10 ($5 for students and those younger than 21) and include a beverage of your choice.
