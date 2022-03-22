BRIEFS
Fishtrap hosts online poetry workshop in April
ENTERPRISE — Nellie Bridge will lead an online poetry workshop titled “Recipes from Poems We Love” through Fishtrap in April. Classes meet on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is $240, or $215 for Fishtrappers. Everyone in this workshop will bring an inspiring poem to share and use some part of it (structure, voice, occasion, style, device) to craft a poem of their own.
Bridge is a poet and high school teacher living in Sofia, Bulgaria. Her poems have appeared in print as well as online, including at Sarah Lawrence as a distinguished entry for the Campbell Corner Poetry Prize. Her chapbooks include “Plea for Tearing with the Running Hours” and “Poemas Sueltos.” Her manuscripts have been finalists for book prizes and she earned her MFA at NYU.
For full details and to register, go to www.fishtrap.com.
Take an emergency preparedness class
LA GRANDE — “Surviving the Unexpected” is an emergency home preparedness class offered through Crossroads Community Church, 601 Jefferson Ave., La Grande, on Saturday, April 2, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. The cost of the class is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Family rates and child care are also available. The price includes a Texas chili feed dinner with corn bread and sweets.
For more information call Crossroads at 541-963-4342 or visit www.spokanehomeprep.com.
Cove senior lunch served twice a month at Ascension School
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon.
The menu for Tuesday, April 5, is roasted turkey, creamed potatoes and carrots, peas, salad bar, rolls and cupcakes.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072 by March 29.
Community dance features live music, door prizes and snacks
LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers will provide live music for March’s end-of-the-month community dance on Saturday, March 26, from 6-9 p.m. at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
Entry is $5 per person, or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening includes a finger food potluck and door prizes.
Grande Ronde Community Choir rehearsals begin March 31
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Community Choir is restarting after a two-year hiatus. The group, which was founded in 1992, is a mixed-voice choral ensemble for community members, EOU students, staff, faculty and area high school students. Auditions are not required.
The choir rehearses and performs a wide variety of choral literature ranging from major works with orchestra to spirituals, folks songs and musical theater repertoire. Knowing how to read music is not required for participation. Michael Frasier is the musical director, and the accompanist is Lanetta Paul.
Rehearsals begin March 31 and continue on Thursdays from 7-8:30 p.m. in Loso Hall, Room 123, on the campus of Eastern Oregon University, La Grande. The group is open to ages 14 and older and all vocal/music skill levels are welcome.
This community music ensemble is made possible through a partnership of EOU and Art Center East. Participation is $50 for ACE members, or $60 for nonmembers, per term. Register online at artcentereast.org.
