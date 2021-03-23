BRIEFS
Work day at Flora School planned
FLORA — The next work party at the Flora School will be Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Earlier work days in March were canceled due to the amount of snow and ice in the area. There are tasks for all a variety of skills and everyone is welcome. Dress in layers and bring a sack lunch. Masks and gloves or sanitizer are required to be used and will be provided by the school if you do bring them. For more information call 541-828-7010 or email floraschool@tds.net.
This summer’s Flora School Days will once again be virtual instead of in person. Demonstrations of old-time skills will be presented online June 1-5, and an auction of items made by the craftspeople will be held during each demonstration.
RSVP for next takeout Cove senior meal
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to restrictions in place caused by the coronavirus pandemic, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north.
The menu for April 6 is turkey, creamed peas and potatoes, cooked carrots, green salad, roll and a cupcake. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven't been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, March 31, to order your meal.
HONORS
Wallowa County student earns academic honors and degree
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Johnelle P. Suto, of Wallowa County, was named to Mount Mary University’s fall dean’s list. The distinction honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or better.
Suto, a biology major, was among the students who completed their degree requirements at Mount Mary University and graduated at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester.
Sponsored by the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Mount Mary is a diverse and inclusive urban Catholic university located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, committed to social justice through more than 30 undergraduate majors for women and eight graduate programs for women and men.
