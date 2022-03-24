BRIEFSHelp children cope with divorce, separationLA GRANDE — The next session of “Helping Children Cope with Divorce and Separation,” the court’s mandatory parent education course, will be offered virtually via Zoom Thursday, March 31, from 6-9 p.m. The free class is led by Mary Lu Pierce and sponsored by the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee.
Pre-registration is required. To sign up, email teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us including your name, mailing address, phone number and the date of the class. Call Teala Sunderman at 541-962-9500, ext. 42, for more information.
Community Band Northeast begins rehearsals next week
LA GRANDE — Community Band Northeast will begin rehearsals again on Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. in Groth Recital Room in Loso Hall on the Eastern Oregon University campus in La Grande. All woodwind, brass and percussion players are invited to join the ensemble. All skill levels are welcome, from middle and high school students through retirees.
The participation fees for the term are $40 for adults, $10 for middle/high school and college students. College credit is available through EOU. The term ends with a free community concert May 31. For further information, contact Linda at 541-786-4900 or birnbaumlinda42@gmail.com.
Attend public meeting and help shape your community
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is holding public meetings to address the needs and gaps in the communities of Northeastern Oregon. Residents of Union County are encouraged to provide feedback to assist Community Connection in improving services for low-income persons.
Union County residents can help shape their community by joining the discussion on Friday, April 1, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
Snacks will be served, and there will be a drawing for gift cards. For more information contact Jeff at 541-963-3186.
Symphony ensemble concerts will begin in May
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony’s upcoming Chamber and Small Ensemble Series (CASES) concert has been postponed. GRSA hopes to reschedule the concert featuring pianist Gretchen Longwell and mezzo soprano Allison Swenson-Mitchell.
The next CASES concerts will be May and June. Tickets are $10 for adults and $1 for students. Special group and family pricing is also available, as are $50 season passes. Tickets may be purchased in advance online or at the door. Visit www.granderondesymphony.org for full details.
Dream of having a career in health care?
LA GRANDE — Registration for MedQuest Camp, sponsored by Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center, is now open. The virtual camp will be held June 20-23 and is open to high school students, from this year’s freshman through senior, who are interested in a career in health care — for example, dental hygiene, physical therapy, physician, nursing, lab careers, technical programs and public health.
The cost is $50, and scholarships are available. Registration closes on April 29. For full details and to view a video, visit www.neoahec.org/programs/medquest. Or contact NEOAHEC at 541-975-4509 or neoahec@eou.edu.
The regional nonprofit Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center was established in 1991. NEOAHEC aims to address the health care workforce needs in rural and frontier Eastern Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.