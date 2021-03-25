BRIEFS
RSVP by March 31 for next Cove senior meal
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m. in front of Founders Hall. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north.
The menu for April 6 is turkey, creamed peas and potatoes, cooked carrots, green salad, roll and a cupcake. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven't been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, March 31, to order your meal.
Easter Bunny comes to town Saturday for photo op
LA GRANDE — The Easter Bunny is coming Saturday, March 27, to Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon's nonprofit thrift store, 1315 Adams Ave., La Grande.
Community Kindness invites the public to come to the store between noon and 1 p.m. to say hello and have your photo taken with the big rabbit before he gets too busy preparing for the upcoming Easter holiday.
Island City fire begins flushing hydrants next week
ISLAND CITY — Island City will flush fire hydrants starting Monday, March 29, and conclude Friday, April 16.
The city will flush hydrants only on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is necessary to ensure adequate water volume and pressure for fire suppression and to detect any potential problems in the water system.
The process may cause some discoloration and sediment in the service lines. Residents who detect any discoloration or sediment in their water should let an outside faucet or a cold-water bathtub faucet run until the discoloration or sediment clears.
For more information, call Island City at 541-963-5017.
HONORS
LGPD officer completes police training
SALEM — Officer Cody Kirby of the La Grande Police Department will graduate April 1 as part of the 405th Basic Police Class at the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Salem.
The 16-week course covers dozens of training areas in law enforcement, including survival skills, firearms and problem solving.
— The Observer
