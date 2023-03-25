COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon. The next meal is on April 4 with a menu of roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, salad bar and rolls with cupcakes for dessert.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 by March 28.
Co-parenting workshop aims to improve communication, reduce conflict
LA GRANDE — The Union County Family Law Advisory Committee is sponsoring a five-session “Successful Co-Parenting” workshop in La Grande on Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. beginning April 5. Participants will learn targeted skills and strategies to improve communication and reduce conflict.
The sessions take place April 5, 12, 19, 26 and May 3 in the Misener Conference Room, 1001 Fourth St., La Grande. Cost is $45 per person (the fee may be waived by prior court order), cash or check only. The workshop is for adults only and child care will not be available.
Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. To sign up and for full details, contact Teala at teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us or 541-962-9500 ext. 42.
Sign up for the improved AARP Smart Driver class
LA GRANDE — The next AARP Driver Safety class in Union County is planned for Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. The course will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with a break for lunch.
Participants will refresh their driving skills, get up-to-date information on new rules of the road and learn research-based strategies to increase safety while behind the wheel. There is not a test, and those who complete the course may be eligible to receive an auto insurance discount.
The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. To register and for more information, call the instructor, Fred Moore, at 541-910-9797.
