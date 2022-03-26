BRIEFS
Celebrate senior nutrition program’s 50th anniversary
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany, La Grande, invites the community to join the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the senior nutrition program.
On Tuesday, March 29, lunch is free for everyone age 60 and older. Lunch is served from 11:30-12:30 p.m. There will also be live music.
On Thursday, March 31, all ages are welcome to come by the senior center between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for a pie and ice cream social.
Watch recorded ‘Bite Size Pieces’ ensemble concert
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony’s winter concert, “Bite Size Pieces,” was performed March 2 in the renovated McKenzie Theatre on the Eastern Oregon University campus in La Grande. The Grande Ronde Symphony Association announced that the concert was recorded and is available to enjoy online.
The concert can be accessed at www.granderondesymphony.org or on the symphony’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/GrandeRondeSymphonyOrchestra.
The concert features smaller ensembles, including brass, woodwind and strings, and was conducted by Zachary Banks, music director of the Grande Ronde Symphony.
Senior activities are back
LA GRANDE — Many activities at the Union County Senior Center have resumed. In addition to on-site weekday meals, the center is again offering games, music and exercise opportunities.
Before lunch on Tuesdays, the BlueMountaineers perform from 10:45-11:45 a.m., bringing live music back to the center.
Also on Tuesdays, pinochle games begin at 1:15 p.m., and bingo games are offered in the evening, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
Appropriate for all ages and levels of fitness, a chair exercise class is held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10-11 a.m.
For more information, go to ccno.org, check out the senior center’s Facebook page, call 541-605-5556 or stop by the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany, La Grande.
Attention Johnny Cash fans: Tickets on sale now for one-weekend ‘Ring of Fire’
PENDLETON — The Elgin Opera House is putting on a revival of “Ring of Fire” — telling Johnny Cash’s remarkable life story through his music — on one weekend in May at the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
In 2016, the “Ring of Fire” production in Elgin was “one of the most rousing and enthusiastic performances to hit the Opera House stage,” according to a press release. The Pendleton production features the original Opera House cast.
Shows are planned for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Tickets are sold through the Elgin Opera House box office. Order tickets at www.elginoperahouse.com or call 541-663-6324.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.