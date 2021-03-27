BRIEFS
Order takeout Easter Brunch by April 1
LA GRANDE — The Community Connection Custom Catering Department at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, is offering a to-go Easter brunch for two for $25. The menu includes breakfast tarts, country potato casserole, fresh fruit, yogurt, coffee cakes, croissants and dipped strawberries.
The deadline for orders is April 1. To reserve the meal for two, stop by the senior center’s Nutrition Department for an order form or call 541-605-5556. Pickup will be on Saturday, April 3, between noon and 1:30 p.m.
View LG city emergency management work session on Facebook
LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will meet for a work session Monday, March 29, at 6 p.m. The focus will be on the wildland-urban interface and emergency management. The council; will not take public comment during the meeting, but the session will be available to view via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande. Among those attending the session will be J.B. Brock, Union County’s emergency manager; Emmitt Cornford, fire chief; and Gary Bell, police chief.
The purpose of work sessions is to provide the council with an opportunity to informally discuss topics of common concern and interest and to exchange ideas with staff, not to make decisions or to direct staff toward a specific action or conclusion. If a work session topic subsequently requires official action, it will become an action (voting) item at a regular session.
How many diapers does it take to fill a car?
LA GRANDE — The Court Appointed Special Advocates diaper drive to benefit local families will conclude with a “fill the car” event Monday through Wednesday, March 29-31, at Icon/Horizon Credit Union, La Grande. With a goal of collecting 50,000 diapers in Union and Wallowa counties, the campaign has been underway throughout the month of March.
To finish off the drive, community members can bring diapers and pull-ups to the credit union Monday-Wednesday next week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to help fill a car with diapers. A similar “fill the car” event took place March 25-26 in Wallowa County. CASA also will accept cash donations at Icon Credit Union. According to a press release, a $5 donation can provide 23 diapers for local children in need.
CASA of Eastern Oregon provides abused or neglected children in Eastern Oregon with a caring consistent adult to advocate for their well-being in court. CASA also helps provide activities and supplies such as clothes, shoes, diapers, toys and strollers.
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
