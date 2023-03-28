BRIEFS Library hosts free family movie during spring break

LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, 206 Fourth St., La Grande, invites families to see a free movie beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the library’s Community Room. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult the entire duration of the film. This event is free and open to the public.

