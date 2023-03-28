BRIEFS Library hosts free family movie during spring break
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, 206 Fourth St., La Grande, invites families to see a free movie beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the library’s Community Room. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult the entire duration of the film. This event is free and open to the public.
The featured film will be “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” which is rated PG. Popcorn and water cups will be provided.
Art center holding birthday month membership drive, seeks teaching artists
LA GRANDE — Art Center East is celebrating its birthday month with a community membership drive. Membership tiers range from $10 per child up to $1,000 for a year. The drive will conclude Friday, March 31.
Anyone renewing a membership to a higher tier will receive a free ticket for Wild School for adults to be held July 8 from 7-9 p.m. On this warm summer evening, teaching artists Meghan and Amanda will meet participants at Pete’s Pond in La Grande for “Bat Night Out.” Learn about local bats, view them in their natural habitat and create nature-based, bat-themed art!
ACE noted in a press release that memberships help make Union County (and our region) a great place to live, work and play. Memberships also tell the center’s sponsors and funders that the community values and supports Art Center East.
Also, the center is seeking artists to share their skills and passion by teaching classes during the spring and summer session (June, July and August). The deadline to submit a class proposal is April 1 at 11:59 p.m.
