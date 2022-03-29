LA GRANDE — The Nightingale Gallery at Eastern Oregon University presents “Sum and Substance,” the senior capstone exhibit of Sophia Aimone, Kim Baum and Dalton Mauzay.
The exhibition opens Friday, April 1, with a reception from 5-7 p.m. in the gallery, located in Loso Hall. The exhibit runs through April 29.
Reception opens Discover After School exhibit
LA GRANDE — Art Center East will present the Discover After School Educational Exhibit with a free reception Friday, April 1, from 6-8 p.m. at the art center, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. A wild-harvested Douglas-fir tea will be available for visitors to sample. Discover After School is a free ACE afterschool program for middle schoolers that was inspired by the Qapqápnim Wéele/Grande Ronde Community Science Project.
The Discover After School Educational Exhibit runs throughout the month of April and features youth art projects and photographs from DAS classes, youth art projects and educational posters from Grande Ronde Model Watershed, interactive items from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and infographic posters from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The Discover After School Program is funded by a Gray Family Foundation geography grant and is a collaboration with ACE and La Grande Parks and Recreation. Naknuwithlama Tiichamna (Caretakers of the Land) is also a supporter of the DAS Program.
The exhibit runs through April 30. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exhibits can also be viewed online at www.artcentereast.org. Art Center East galleries are open to the public and admission is free.
— The Observer
