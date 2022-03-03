MEETINGS• COVE — The Cove Community Association will meet Monday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at Founders Hall on the Ascension School campus. All residents of the 97824 ZIP code are welcome to join. CCA is working on organizing the Cherry Fair, developing a community center and hosting fun events and classes for the Cove community.
Zoom participation is also an option for the meeting. Contact Nella Mae Parks at 541-910-4098 or nella.m.parks@gmail.com for login information.
• LA GRANDE — The following La Grande City Commissions are meeting in March: The Community Landscape and Forestry Commission’s meeting is on Tuesday, March 8. The La Grande Arts Commission meets Wednesday, March 9. And a meeting of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission is on Thursday, March 10.
Each meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and all are open to the public. They will be held online via Zoom. To get a link, contact Stu Spence, Parks and Recreation director, at 541-962-1348 or sspence@cityoflagrande.org.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. The agenda includes consideration of an Airbnb conditional use permit. Community members may attend the meeting through electronic communication via Zoom by request and reservation only, and the public hearing portion of the meeting also will be available via Zoom.
The meeting may be viewed on Facebook Live (go to www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager). Written comments need to be received by 5 p.m. on the day of the scheduled meeting and can be emailed to mboquist@cityoflagrande.org.
Cove Sportsman Club gathering includes food, bingo
COVE — The Cove Sportsman Club will meet on Wednesday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse. There will be a potluck supper followed by a meeting and bingo.
Short film series concludes 2022 Big Read
UNION, WALLOWA COUNTIES — Events centered around The Big Read continue this month, with activities related to this year’s featured book, “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros. Many events are online and can be accessed from anywhere — and streamed after the live event. Visit fishtrap.org and artcentereast.org to experience all the 2022 Big Read has to offer.
As a finale, a free virtual film series goes live March 4-8. The films are inspired by “The House on Mango Street” and are presented in partnership with the Wichita Public Library. Curated by mama.film, the series of virtual screenings of short films explore subjects including identity and belonging, the immigrant experience, generational divide, responsibility, gender, family, faith and home. Their main characters add depth and perspective to the story and life of Esperanza Cordero, the book’s protagonist.
Streamed online at fishtrap. org and available for viewing afterward, the films are “El Carrito,” “The Train Station,” “Are You Still There?,” “Her Dance” and “Mano Santa.” To register for the films and more details, go to fishtrap.org/tbr2022-finale/.
