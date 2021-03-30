MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The special board meeting and work session of the La Grande School District Board of Directors begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, in the Central Elementary School library. On the agenda is a review of state updates to Ready Schools, Safe Learners and implementing the new 3-feet physical distance option in the district’s schools.
Due to physical distancing requirements, the meeting will be accessible to the public online and by phone. For access information, see the agenda posted at www.lagrandesd.org or call 541-663-3200.
BRIEFS
Walk-ins welcome at community blood drive
LA GRANDE — A community Red Cross blood drive March 30-31 is open to walk-ins. The drive is taking place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane, La Grande, from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Appointments also are being taken; call Linda Strand at 541-963-4261.
Calling potters with extra inventory
LA GRANDE — Shelter From the Storm is seeking bowls to support its annual Soup Supper fundraiser, which will occur in April. The funds go toward outreach programs and supplies that help the agency in turn to help survivors of domestic abuse. Potters who would like to donate bowls to the event can call the shelter at 541-963-7226.
Master Excel with free online classes
LA GRANDE — Training & Employment Consortium, La Grande, is offering free computer classes, with online interactive Excel courses available in April. Intro to Excel will be taught Tuesday, April 6. Students may then move on to the five-day Intermediate Excel course, held April 7-8 and 13-15. All classes are 8:30-11:30 a.m., and preregistration is required. Call Lynn at 541-963-7942, ext. 4, or email lynn@tecteam.org for more information and to register.
