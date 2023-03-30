MEETINGS
• COVE — Cove City Council will convene for a regular session on Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The meeting takes place at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St., and is open to the public.
• COVE — Cove City Council will convene for a regular session on Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The meeting takes place at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St., and is open to the public.
JOSEPH — Heidi Muller and Bob Webb will give a concert of their original songs and traditional
tunes on Saturday, April 1, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hurricane Creek Grange in Joseph. Admission is $10 at the door.
The duo’s music blends influences from the Pacific Northwest to the Appalachian Mountains. Their songs are mostly written by Muller, and Webb is a multi-instrumentalist who has played the cello and guitar since childhood, and mandolin and mountain dulcimer for more than 40 years. Muller and Webb have recorded four albums together.
The duo moved to Wallowa County from West Virginia in 2012. They teach music to children and adults, have a recording studio offering audio and video services, and do stringed instrument repair.
They also host the annual Dulcimer Week in the Wallowas, which is going into its 11th year this July.
Pancake breakfast aims to increase support for North Powder Library projectNORTH POWDER — The North Powder City Library is serving a free community Easter pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 8, from 8-11 a.m. at the Wolf Creek Grange.
The Easter bunny will be in attendance to greet the kids.
The breakfast is linked to the library’s project to fund a new building, which is in the early stages of seeking grants. Community support is needed, and the library is seeking local pledges and donations.
The morning of April 8 will also feature an Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. at the Methodist Church.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
— The Observer
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.