• COVE — The Cove Community Association will meet Monday, April 4, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds, Church Street. Everyone within the Cove School District is welcome to join the monthly CCA meetings.
• SUMMERVILLE — The Summerville Cemetery Board of Directors will meet for a regular session on Wednesday, April 6, at 9 a.m. in the chapel at the Summerville Cemetery. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the potential purchase of a columbarium, upgrades to the sprinkler system and various groundskeeping items. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the cemetery district.
• LA GRANDE — Members of the Union County Democratic Party will meet virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, April 6, beginning at 7 p.m. To register for the meeting, call 541-562-6289 or email a request to rknop@eoni.com.
BRIEFS
Cove Community Association hosts game night
COVE — On Saturday, April 2, the Cove Community Association is throwing a Community Game Night from 5-8 p.m. at the Ascension School Founder’s Hall (brown building on Church Street).
New neighbors, old neighbors, all ages are invited to bring their favorite games, their friends and their families. The association aims to help new and longtime Cove residents get to know one another and reconnect with their neighbors.
Give blood next week in La Grande
LA GRANDE — According to the Red Cross’ website, the organization is experiencing the worst national blood shortage in more than a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.
An opportunity to give blood will be available next week in La Grande. A community drive will be held in the gym at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler, on Tuesday, April 5, from noon to 6 p.m., and on Wednesday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org, or download the Blood Donor app. Call Linda Strand at 541-910-1973 for more information.
