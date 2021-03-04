MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — The Island City Area Sanitation District will share information on proposals to improve the district's wastewater collection system during a virtual public meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, starting at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be livestreamed at www.EOAlive.TV and www.facebook.com/EOAliveTV. Viewing links also are accessible at www.islandcityhall.com.
A flyer has been sent out to all residents within the Island City Area Sanitation District. Questions and comments emailed to karen@islandcityhall.com received prior to the meeting will be addressed.
• ISLAND CITY — The Island City City Council will have a regular meeting Monday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at Island City City Hall. Those who attend the meeting will observe social distancing and wear a mask. Written public comments on tropics to be discussed may be dropped of at the city hall or emailed to karen@islandcityhall.com.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District board will meet Tuesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City. Call 541-910-3114 for more information.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will holds its regular meeting Wednesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. in the Central Elementary School's library. Due to physical distancing requirements, the public may attend the meeting online, by phone and via the Blue Mountain Translator District. For access information, go to www.lagrandesd.org.
• LA GRANDE — La Grande's Parks & Recreation commissions will meet via video conference next week. Each meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Community Landscape and Forestry Commission meets Tuesday, March 9; the Arts Commission's meeting is Wednesday, March 10; and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Commission meets Thursday, March 11. Video conference links may be obtained from the department director at 541-962-1348 or sspence@cityoflagrande.org.
Rimfire silhouette shoot open to all
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rifle and Pistol Club is hosting a .22 rimfire silhouette shoot the first Sunday of the month through April at the club's river range on Highway 244 (I-84 exit 252, then 3 miles west on the Ukiah-Hilgard Highway). The next will take place Sunday, March 7. The monthly events are open to the public and begin at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $5. Eye and ear protection is required. Rifles or pistols, with no restrictions on sights.
For more information and updates on possible weather or COVID-19 disruptions, call Gary at 541-786-0809, go to www.lgrpc.com or visit the club's Facebook page.
Megabucks: $2.5 million
1-6-12-41-43-47
Powerball: $106 million
2-28-31-44-52 — PB 18 x3
Mega Millions: $43 million
4-8-13-34-64 — MB 18 x2
Win for Life: March 1
23-28-49-68
Pick 4: March 2
• 1 p.m.: 5-5-7-4
• 4 p.m.: 1-6-4-1
• 7 p.m.: 5-3-7-5
• 10 p.m.: 7-9-2-5
Pick 4: March 1
• 1 p.m.: 7-9-0-4
• 4 p.m.: 4-6-8-8
• 7 p.m.: 0-1-7-1
• 10 p.m.: 3-8-1-9
