Symphony presents an evening of dance music, announces new board members
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony’s 2023 Winter Concert takes place Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. in McKenzie Theatre, located in Loso Hall on the Eastern Oregon University campus, La Grande.
Under the baton of conductor Zachary Banks, the orchestra will play pieces that are connected to dance from classical ballet to Latin parlor dance and all the way to folk dances of Norway.
The organization has also announced the addition of three new members on the Grande Ronde Symphony Association Board of Directors.
• Lisa Davis is a retired CPA who contributes particular energy to GRSA fundraising efforts.
• Eric Brown, a violinist in the symphony who was raised in La Grande, brings experience in collaborative governance and donor development to the board of directors.
• Earl Davis, currently the principal string bass musician in the orchestra, adds his connections with other musical groups and social media skills to the board.
The all-volunteer board is always looking for new members as well as community input.
Find a link to the box office to purchase tickets along with full details of this and upcoming concerts plus Grande Ronde Symphony Association news at www.granderondesymphony.org — information is also available on the GRSA Facebook page and by calling 541-519-7234.
Online purchases must be made the day prior to the performance. Tickets are also available at the door.
