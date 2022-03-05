MEETINGS• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will meeting for a regular session on Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow. The meeting will be available in person, online, and via phone. See the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org for meeting access information.
• LA GRANDE — The Union Soil and Water Conservation District’s monthly board meeting will be held Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the OSU Extension Office’s conference room, 10507 N. McAlister Road. The meeting may also be accessed online or by phone. Links and access instructions are provided at www.unionswcd.org/about-us.html. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports. Contact the Union SWCD staff at 541-963-1313 for more information.
‘Wild Preschool’ meets twice a month beginning March 11
LA GRANDE — Art Center East is offering “Wild Preschool” for children age 5 and younger on the second and fourth Fridays of March, April and May. This outdoor class is for preschoolers and their caregivers to connect with nature and friends, engage in hands-on earth science projects, and create nature-based art.
The one-hour sessions are set for March 11 and 25, April 8 and 25, and May 13 and 27 at 10 a.m. at Pete’s Pond, a Blue Mountains Conservancy property on Miller Avenue, about 1 mile south of La Grande Middle School. Access the property via the south end of Second Street.
The sessions are free. The teaching artist is Meghan Ballard, who has a bachelor’s in environmental science from Portland State University. To register, go to artcentereast.org or call 541-624-2800.
Make stress relievers at Teen iCraft at Cook Memorial Library
LA GRANDE — The next Teen iCraft at Cook Memorial Library begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. The activity is open to all those in middle school and high school. This month, teens will make DIY stress relievers. There is no cost to attend, all supplies are provided, and registration is not required.
The library offers a variety of free activities for teens. For information on upcoming events, visit the library’s web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages; stop by the library at 2006 Fourth St., La Grande; or call 541-962-1339.
Affordable health screenings are coming to Northeastern OregonPENDLETON — Residents in Northeastern Oregon can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening on Thursday, April 14, at Peace Lutheran Church, 210 NW Ninth St., Pendleton. Free parking is available.
Among other conditions, screenings can check for:
• Plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function
Special package pricing starts at $159. Also, consultants will be available to work with clients to create a package based on age and risk factors. Pre-registration is required. To sign up or for more information, call 1-877-237-1354 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
Community African Drumming group returns in Spring Term 2022
LA GRANDE — Art Center East in La Grande announces the return of Community African Drumming. The group meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from March 29 to May 31 in Loso Hall Room 123 on the Eastern Oregon University campus. The group is open community members ages 12 and older, and no drumming experience is required. Join the dynamic group for a fun exploration of traditional West African music. Register online at www.artcentereast.org.
