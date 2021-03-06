MEETINGS
• UNION — The Union City Council will meet Monday, March 8, at Union City Hall. A work session will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Water and sewer rates will be one of the topics discussed.
• LA GRANDE — Health Care for All Oregon-Union County invites the public to a virtual meeting Tuesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The March program will provide information for voicing your opinion on current state and federal legislation for single-payer health care. For more information or Zoom access information email unioncounty@hcao.org.
• LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Planning Commission will meet for a regular session, Tuesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held by electronic communication and may be viewed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager). The meeting will include a public hearing on conditional use permit application for Airbnb rentals on H Avenue. Community members may submit comments or questions in writing in advance of the meeting. Written comments may be emailed to mboquist@cityoflagrande.org and must be received by 5 p.m. the day of the scheduled meeting.
Parents of LHS seniors invited to informational meeting
LA GRANDE — A meeting for the parents of La Grande High School students will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11, in the LHS Auditorium. This meeting is for parents only (no students). One parent for each senior matt attend. The purpose of the meeting is to update families about upcoming senior activities and events and parent volunteer opportunities.
Megabucks: $2.6 million
6-9-30-36-45-47
Powerball: $123 million
21-40-44-50-55 — PB 16 x3
Mega Millions: $43 million
4-8-13-34-64 — MB 18 x2
Win for Life: March 3
46-53-60-72
Pick 4: March 4
• 1 p.m.: 8-9-3-6
• 4 p.m.: 3-3-9-2
• 7 p.m.: 3-2—0-3
• 10 p.m.: 4-5-1-0
Pick 4: March 3
• 1 p.m.: 4-8-9-9
• 4 p.m.: 6-9-5-8
• 7 p.m.: 0-7-6-8
• 10 p.m.: 2-1-1-1
