• UNION — The Union School Board will meet Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. at the Union High School athletic complex. A presidentation on the services the Union School District receives from the InterMountain Education Service District will be given at the meeting.
UNION — A community meal is served in Union on the second Friday of each month, beginning at noon, at Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St. This month, the meal will be on March 10. The recommended donation is $4, to help pay for the ongoing community program.
The gathering typically includes live music. Home delivery is also available.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Farmers Market is seeking an artist to design a poster for the 2023 season. The artist, whose work will be featured on posters to promote the upcoming market, will be paid $100. Art should be inspired by local farmers, artisans and crafters.
Interested parties can submit two pieces of their art and a written summary of their poster idea to laurenkbabcock@gmail.com by Sunday, March 12, with the subject line: “2023 Market Poster Submission.”
For further information contact Lauren Babcock at 541-786-1573 or the above email address
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon. The next meal is on March 21 with a menu of country-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, salad bar, rolls and carrot cake.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 by March 14.
