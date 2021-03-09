BRIEFS
Regional DAR chapter in-person gathering planned
BAKER CITY — The regional Lone Pine Tree Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will resume in-person meetings Friday, March 12, at noon at the Sunridge Inn, Baker City. The group alternates meetings between Baker City and La Grande. Visitors are welcome. A no-host lunch is offered prior to the meeting. All health-safety precautions will be followed regarding face masks and social distancing.
Island City will resume water and sewer service disconnection
ISLAND CITY — The city of Island City will resume the practice of disconnection of utility services for unpaid water and sewer bills beginning Wednesday, March 17.
The city temporarily suspended disconnections due to COVID-19. To avoid disconnection, delinquent residents must contact city hall immediately to pay their past due amount or set up a repayment plan to avoid disconnection. Call city hall at 541-963-5017 for more information.
Meals on Wheels needs drivers
LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc. seeks volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104.
HONORS
Union County students earn collegiate honors
Klancy E. Poor, of Union, earned a place on the University of Wyoming honor roll for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. To qualify for this distinction, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours and earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average. The University of Wyoming, in Laramie, provides undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,249 students.
James Thurman, of La Grande, ranks among the top 2% of students in his college at Iowa State University. Thurman is a freshman enrolled in the College of Engineering. The university was founded in 1858, in Ames, as the Iowa Agricultural College with classes in agriculture and mechanical arts, now called engineering.
— The Observer
