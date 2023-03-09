Blue Mountain Humane Association to host volunteer orientation
LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Humane Association will host a volunteer orientation starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10, according to a post on the shelter’s social media page. The training session is anticipated to last around an hour.
Everyone is welcome to volunteer, but those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Those attending the training should dress in appropriate clothing and closed toed shoes.
Anyone interested in volunteering will need to fill out and sign an application. Applications can be picked up at the shelter, 3212 Highway 30, La Grande. The shelter is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to the website.
Blue Mountain Humane Association will host more training in the future. Anyone who cannot make the training but is interested in volunteering should contact the shelter either via email at info@bmhumane.org or via the phone at 541-963-0807.
Sign up for free software classes
LA GRANDE — Training and Employment Consortium, 1901 Adams Ave, La Grande, is now open by appointment and is offering free computer classes. These classes are held in person with hands-on training. Each class runs from 9 a.m. to noon. To register or for more information, call Jake at 541-975-0503.
• MICROSOFT WORD (three-day class), March 20, 22, 23
Class is designed to introduce word processing functions. Students will learn how to create documents; move information; format documents; use spell check and the thesaurus feature; and create tables, place information into columns and add graphics.
• MICROSOFT EXCEL (four-day class), April 4, 6, 11, 13
Students will create spreadsheets and learn how to enter simple and complex formulas that will calculate desired rows and columns.
• QUICKBOOKS (three-day class), April 17, 18, 19
Class is based on building a sample company. Students will create a chart of accounts, inventory accounts, order and maintain inventory, make daily transactions to both vendors and customers accounts, and review balance sheets plus income and expense reports.
