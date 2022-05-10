MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will meet Wednesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow. The agenda includes a regular session with discussion of summer programs, a time for public comment and an executive session. The meeting will be available in person, online and via phone. For access instructions, visit the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday, May 11, at 9 a.m. in the commissioners conference room on the east end of the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave., La Grande. Items to be discussed at the meeting include the Buffalo Peak Golf Course. The session will be open to public attendance and also can be viewed via Zoom at www.us02web.zoom.us/j/81420006863. Written comments for the meeting may be submitted via email to amoore@union-county.org by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• BAKER CITY — The regional DAR Lone Pine Tree Chapter will gather Friday, May 13, at the Baker Truck Corral in Baker City, for a no-host lunch and meeting. Enter the restaurant on the freeway side of the building. The meeting room is to the left and across from the cash register. To socialize, meet chapter members and order your lunch (if desired), arrive by 11 a.m. The meeting begins at noon.
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will meet Tuesday, May 17, at the fire hall. The Budget Committee will meet at 7 p.m., followed by the regular monthly board meeting. For more information, call 541-910-3114 or email union.rfpd@outlook.com.
BRIEFS
Auditions held for kids’ version of “Macbeth”
BAKER CITY — Children age 7-18 are invited to audition for a July production of “Macbeth: A Kids’ Cautionary Tale Concerning Greed, Power, Mayhem and Other Current Events,” on Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre, 2101 Main St., Baker City.
For details, go to www.eastern-oregonregionaltheatre.com or call 541-523-9652.
Paint mugs at this week’s iCraft
LA GRANDE — The May Teen iCraft at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. This month, teens will paint mugs. This free activity is open to anyone in middle or high school. Supplies are provided, and registration is not needed. The activity will be held in the library’s Community Room.
The library offers a variety of free activities for teens. For information on upcoming events, call 541-962-1339, go to www.cookmemoriallibrary.org or visit the library’s Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages.
Ladd Marsh Bird Festival is May 13-15
LA GRANDE — The 2022 Ladd Marsh Bird Festival is set for May 13-15. The weekend begins Friday, May 13, with a gathering at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. From 6-8 p.m., visitors can register and receive a passport for the festival’s birding stations, as well as register for field trips and enjoy music and snacks.
Saturday and Sunday feature stations at the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area, as well as scheduled field trips. Space is limited for the trips — register in advance at www.friends-ofladdmarsh.org. A schedule and map of the stations can also be found on the website.
Enjoy evening of jazz featuring Rob Scheps and Matt Cooper
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony’s Chamber and Small Ensemble Series (CASES) is returning to live, in-person concerts with the first in the series, featuring Rob Scheps and Matt Cooper in a show titled “Life Is a Lot Like Jazz!” The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, in the Groth Recital Hall in Eastern Oregon University’s Loso Hall, La Grande.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $1 for students. Special family/group pricing is available. Season passes to CASES are $50. Purchase tickets at www.granderondesymphony.org or at the door.
View local youth’s artwork at festival in Joseph
JOSEPH — Artwork created by local youth will be unveiled Saturday, May 14, for the Wallowa Valley Youth Arts Festival at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. For this show, children in kindergarten through sixth grade were invited to submit one piece of artwork. Those in grades seven to 12 could show two pieces of work.
The show opens May 14 with an opening day event from noon to 4 p.m. Free take-home art bags will be available to those who attend opening day. This annual event features a variety of artwork, award ribbons, hands-on activities and musical performances by area youth.
According to the Josephy Center, the Wallowa Valley Youth Arts Festival show was started in 1989 by local photographer Doris Woempner. Subsequent organizers were Joan Gilbert, Leah Johnson, Will Roundy and Maria Weer.
The art will be on display through May 21. The Josephy Center is open Monday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.josephy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.