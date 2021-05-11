MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Parks and Recreation Department’s Advisory Commission meets Thursday, May 13, and the Community Landscape and Forestry Commission’s next meeting is Tuesday, May 18. Each meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom video conference. For video conference link or any questions, contact Stu Spence, Parks and Recreation director, at sspence@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-1348.
BRIEFS
Drive-thru BBQ meal supports Enterprise FFA
ENTERPRISE — The alumni and supporters of the Enterprise FFA are putting on a fundraising BBQ sandwich drive-thru meal Thursday, May 13, from 5-7 p.m. out of the school district’s multipurpose room. The meal includes a BBQ pork sandwich, chips, cookies and a bottle of water and will be picked up curbside at 201 SE Fourth St. Cost is $10 per meal.
Music scholarship applications due May 15
PORTLAND — The Oregon Music Hall of Fame’s college scholarship program is open to students studying music and graduating spring 2021 from an Oregon high school and continuing to college in the fall of 2021 with a major or minor in music. The organization is offering $2,500 scholarships to assist with college expenses so that music students may aspire to a higher level of performance and success in their field of interest.
The application deadline is Saturday, May 15. To access the application and for more information, email info@omhof.org or visit www.omhof.org.
U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division members sought
FOX LAKE, Ill. — The 2nd (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and its 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri, this fall, go to www.2ida.org or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or 224-225-1202.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $2.4 million
2-13-24-42-43-46
Powerball: $157 million
12-17-20-21-26 — PB 8 x3
Mega Millions: $370 million
5-10-19-21-50 — MB 10 x4
Win for Life: May 8
5-19-30-46
Pick 4: May 9
• 1 p.m.: 0-6-0-2
• 4 p.m.: 5-4-3-4
• 7 p.m.: 6-5-9-9
• 10 p.m.: 9-3-9-0
Pick 4: May 8
• 1 p.m.: 4-4-2-2
• 4 p.m.: 0-4-2-1
• 7 p.m.: 1-3-7-4
• 10 p.m.: 4-4-8-0
Pick 4: May 7
• 1 p.m.: 9-03-6
• 4 p.m.: 6-7-4-5
• 7 p.m.: 1-8-7-7
• 10 p.m.: 8-0-3-7
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.