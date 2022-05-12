COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon.
The menu for Tuesday, May 17, is baked chicken, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, salad bar, rolls and chocolate chip cookies.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072 as soon as possible.
Get a preview of upcoming Shakespeare festival
PENDLETON — The Elgin Opera House presents “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at 7:30 p.m. May 13 and May 14 at the Bob Clapp Theater on the campus of Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 NW Carden Ave., Pendleton. Tickets are $18 and may be purchased at www.elgin- operahouse.com. The cast features Abby Hale, Carly Elder, Chris Dennett, Christian Quinlin and a dog named Duke.
Grange hosts breakfast and bazaar May 14
JOSEPH — Everyone is invited to Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph, on Saturday, May 14, for an all-you-can-eat breakfast and a regional spring bazaar. Breakfast will be served from 7-11 a.m., offering pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee for a requested donation of $8. The bazaar runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
