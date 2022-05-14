• ISLAND CITY — The Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary meeting for May will be at the Island City City Hall on Monday, May 16, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting includes a celebration of volunteers. All members are encouraged to attend as this will be the last meeting until September.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Budget Committee will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, May 17, at 6:45 p.m. in Room 1 of the high school. The committee will discuss and review the 2022-23 proposed budget. A regular board meeting will immediately follow. The public is welcome to attend.
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will meet Tuesday, May 17, at the fire hall. The Budget Committee will meet at 7 p.m., followed by the regular monthly board meeting. For more information, call 541-910-3114 or email union.rfpd@outlook.com.
BRIEFS Fiddle show happens tonight in La Grande
LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers will put on a show Saturday, May 14, at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with food for sale, followed by music at 6 p.m. Admission is $5.
Chess club meets weekly at the Josephy Center
JOSEPH — The Wallowa County Chess Club meets on Mondays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Josephy Center, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
La Grande Swim Club summer registration set for May 18
LA GRANDE — Summer registration for the La Grande Swim Club will be on Wednesday, May 18, from 4-6 p.m. in the Veterans’ Memorial Pool’s lobby. The pool is on Palmer Avenue adjacent to Pioneer Park. For swimmers not currently swimming and not currently registered with USA Swimming, summer swimming will begin June 13.
Appreciation dinner salutes Wallowa County vets
TROY — On Thursday, May 19, the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness and Wallowa County Veterans Services are hosting a Veterans Appreciation Dinner at the Troy School.
The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and features a free meal for vets and a goodie bag of resources. The dinner will be catered by Chuckwagon Sisters.
The event is free but please RSVP by calling 541-426-0539 to ensure there’s enough food and goodies for everyone who attends.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.