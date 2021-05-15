MEETINGS
• ELGIN — The Elgin School District Board will meet Monday, May 17, in the Stella Mayfield auditorium. The first meeting of the district’s Budget Committee begins at 6 p.m., followed by a regular session at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Denise Ludwig at 541-437-1211.
BRIEFS
Classic car show, yard sale today in Halfway
HALFWAY — The Halfway Classic Car Show is happening Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can see antique and classic cars, shop a yard sale, and grab lunch and dessert. The event is a fundraiser for the fairgrounds and July 4 fireworks.
Join virtual discussion with Steve Pyne
JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is hosting “Fire in the West,” a virtual discussion with author Stephen J. Pyne, Thursday, May 20, in honor of its spring exhibit, “Fire Stories,” which is now on display at the center, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Pyne, author and an emeritus professor at Arizona State University, specializes in environmental history, the history of exploration and especially the history of fire. The two-hour discussion is free, open to all, and will be held via Zoom beginning at 2 p.m. For access and other details, visit www.josephy.org/ event/fire-in-the-west-discussion, email info@josephy.org or call the center at 541-432-0505.
