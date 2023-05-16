• LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday, May 17, at 9 a.m. in the board of commissioners room in the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave., La Grande. Subjects to be discussed at the meeting include the allocation of COVID-19 relief funding. People can attend the meeting in person, by phone or online. Find the agenda and access information at www.union-county.org/commissioners/agendaminutes.
• PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District Budget Committee will meet Wednesday, May 17, at 5 p.m., followed by a regular IMESD Board meeting at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Pendleton IMESD building, 2001 SW Nye Ave. Go to www.imesd.k12.or.us for the agenda and Zoom access information.
• LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees will host a regular meeting on Wednesday, May 17, from 1-5:15 p.m. and on Thursday, May 18, from 9 a.m. until noon. The meetings will take place in the Dixie Lund Board Room in Inlow Hall, room 201, on the EOU campus in La Grande. The public is invited to attend in person. Also, the meeting will be broadcast online and a recording will be available for viewing following the meeting at www.eou.edu/governance/livestream-meetings.
Learn how to navigate disaster at free presentation
LA GRANDE — Individuals interested in learning ways to become better prepared for disaster are invited to attend a brief presentation from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany Street in La Grande.
The presentation will focus on preparedness before, during and after a disaster. Some of the topics that will be covered include ways to secure your financial documents, create a home inventory, insurance coverage, understanding your rights and how to maximize your policy benefits.
Union County Emergency Services has partnered with the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation to provide this free presentation to all who are interested in attending.
Two-day rummage sale planned
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church, 901 Penn Ave., announced a “giant” rummage sale to be held Friday, May 19, from 4-6:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Found treasures include household items, furniture, yard and garden, books, house and holiday decor, crafts and clothing. Also on Saturday, a bake sale and a plant sale will be offered to benefit Cove Christian Camp.
Celebrate Cove history at library open house May 20
COVE — The Cove Library is hosting an open house on Saturday, May 20, from 1-3 p.m. at the library. The drop-in event will celebrate the history of the Cove Library and will honor Alice Alexander for her contributions and dedication to the library’s history room. Refreshments will be served.
Help kids cope with divorce, separation
LA GRANDE — Learn how divorce or separation impacts your children and what you can do to help them at a free online workshop offered from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. The workshop is facilitated by Mary Lu Pierce and is sponsored by the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee.
The workshop is free but class size is limited and pre-registration is required. To sign up and for Zoom access information, email your name, mailing address, phone number and the date of the class to teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us. For more information call Teala Sunderman at 541-962-9500, ext. 4, option 2.
