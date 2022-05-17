LA GRANDE — The Teen Mid-Week Movie for May will be shown Wednesday, May 18, at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. The monthly free event begins at 4 p.m. and is open to anyone in middle or school. For the movie title and more information on other activities for teens at the library, go to www.cookmemoriallibrary.org or call 541-962-1339.
View EOU students’ projects at Spring Symposium
LA GRANDE — Spring Symposium, Eastern Oregon University’s annual undergraduate academic presentation event, returns in person for 2022. Giving students the opportunity to show off their hard work, the event will run from 8:15 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18.
A keynote address will begin at 9 a.m. in Loso Hall’s McKenzie Theatre and will be livestreamed on the Mountie Network YouTube channel.
Spring Symposium is open to the public and will be hosted in various buildings across campus. Additional information for attendees and presenters and a full schedule can be found at www.eou.edu/symposium.
‘The Word Gobblers’ event set for May 20
JOSEPH — Author Catherine Matthias and illustrator Joan Gilbert will share their book, “The Word Gobblers” on Friday, May 20, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. The handbook is for parents and teachers working with children who struggle with reading.
Matthias is a children’s writer who has Irlen syndrome, which causes difficulties in reading. The May 20 gathering will feature a slideshow about this perceptual disorder, which is caused by the brain’s inability to process specific wavelengths of light.
— The Observer
The slideshow will be accompanied by handouts and other visual aids that present simple solutions to ease the symptoms of the syndrome. The free event is open to all.
