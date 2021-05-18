MEETINGS
LA GRANDE — The Union County Fair Board will hols a public meeting Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at the fair office at the fairgrounds. For more information, contact Heather Rajkovich at ucf.board.secretary@gmail.com.
BRIEFS
Tomorrow’s drive-thru BBQ raises funds for LG FFA
LA GRANDE — The La Grande FFA chapter is putting on its annual drive-thru BQ dinner fundraiser Wednesday, May 19, from 5-7 p.m. at the high school. The $12 meal includes a Hines Meat Co. pulled-pork sandwich, baked potato, coleslaw and a cookie.
Proceeds from the cookie sales go toward the chapter’s trip to the FFA National Convention. For tickets and more information, call the high school office at 541-663-3300.
La Grande School District plans COVID-19 vaccination clinic
LA GRANDE — The School Based Health Center at La Grande High School on Wednesday, May 19, will provide a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students age 12 and older. Appointments are available during the school day, between 9 a.m. and noon. Students ages 12-14 must have a parent/guardian signature, giving permission to receive this vaccination. Students age 15 and older are able to sign their own consent.
To schedule an appointment, call Cindy at 541-663-3330 or stop by the SBHC in Room 22 at LHS, or call Tracy at CHD at 541-962-8800. There is no cost associated with this vaccine.
RSVP for next takeout Cove senior meal
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to restrictions in place caused by the coronavirus pandemic, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m.
The menu for Tuesday, June 1, is hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, green salad and strawberry shortcake. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven't been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, May 26, to order your meal.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $2.7 million
15-28-31-37-40-47
Powerball: $168 million
4-10-37-39-69 — PB 24 x3
Mega Millions: $430 million
3-18-41-44-68 — MB 3 x3
Win for Life: May 25
33-47-62-65
Pick 4: May 16
• 1 p.m.: 6-3-9-8
• 4 p.m.: 1-8-5-3
• 7 p.m.: 5-7-7-3
• 10 p.m.: 7-4-0-9
Pick 4: May 15
• 1 p.m.: 3–2-1-7
• 4 p.m.: 5-9-5-0
• 7 p.m.: 8-0-8-4
• 10 p.m.: 6-3-5-6
Pick 4: May 14
• 1 p.m.: 5-3-5-6
• 4 p.m.: 7-1-4-73
• 7 p.m.: 7-4-9-4
• 10 p.m.: 1-4-6-5
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.