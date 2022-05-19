ELGIN — The Elgin Opera House presents “An Evening with Brady Goss” on Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage at the Opera House, 100 North Eighth. Tickets are $18 and may be purchased in advance at www.elginoperahouse.com or at the door. Goss, a pianist, is a native of Wallowa.
“Wherever you find Brady you are sure to hear a remarkable catalog of covers and originals from rock ’n’ roll to country to jazz,” according to promotional materials. “Diversity and creativity abound as Brady gives it everything and leaves it all on the stage creating an exciting show every time. If he feels it, he’ll play it.”
Wallowa County writer featured at Bookloft book signing
ENTERPRISE — Shannon Ables will be doing a book reading and signing from her newest book, “The Road to Le Papillon: Daily Meditations on True Contentment,” from 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Bookloft, 107 E. Main St., Enterprise.
Art center hosts children’s book club, puzzle exchange
LA GRANDE — Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, invites the parents and caregivers of children age 5 and older to sign up for the Little Pinecones Book Club. The free group meets next on Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. For details and to register, go to www.artcentereast.org.
On Saturday, May 21, ACE’s monthly puzzle exchange runs from 1-2 p.m. Bring a puzzle or two and take home a new-to-you puzzle. Drop in and see what’s new, no registration needed.
Pinochle Night happening May 21
ISLAND CITY — Delta Epsilon will host pinochle games on Saturday, May 21, at the Urban Vine, corner of Island Avenue and C Street, Island City. The event begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $10 per person. This will be the last Pinochle Night until September.
