• LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday, May 3, at 9 a.m. in the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave. Subjects to be discussed at the meeting include the Wolf Depredation Compensation and Financial Assistance Grant programs. People can attend the meeting in person, via phone or virtually via Zoom. The full agenda and access information can be found at www.union-county.org/commissioners/agendaminutes. Call 541-963-1001 or email amoore@union-county.org for more information.
Library offers instruction on free audiobook and ebook app
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library is holding an information session on the Libby app, which is a free app for accessing audiobooks and ebooks.
The session begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the Studio (across from the main desk). All are welcome to come learn about the app and all it offers.
Rummage and bake sale supports Tamkaliks
WALLOWA — A Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Tamkaliks Rummage and Bake Sale in Wallowa is set for this weekend.
The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Nez Perce Wallowa Farmhouse, 71054 Whiskey Creek Road in Wallowa.
Also for sale will be fry bread, chili and pie to-go.
Donations are welcome. Call Nancy Crenshaw at 541-398-1112 to schedule a donation drop-off.
RSVP for next senior lunch in Cove
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon.
The menu for May 16 is baked chicken, mac and cheese, peas and carrots, salad bar and rolls, with chocolate chip cookies for dessert.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 by May 9.
