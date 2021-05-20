BRIEFS
June 1 Cove senior meal will be served in person
COVE — The final lunch of the Cove senior meal program this season will be served Tuesday, June 1, as a sit-down dinner inside Founder’s Hall at the Ascension School Camp and Conference Center, 1104 Church St., Cove. Up until now, COVID-19 safety guidelines prevented in-person gatherings. The meal was previously announced as a takeout lunch.
On June 1, the in-person meal will consist of hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad and green salad, with strawberry shortcake for dessert. Coffee and tea will be available at noon, and the meal is served at 12:15 p.m. There is a $5 charge per person. If you haven’t been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, May 26, to RSVP.
LG School District offers summer programs, discounted child care
LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District this summer is offering students numerous programs, including more than 50 camps, literacy picnics, high school credit options and driver education. For more information and to register, go to www.lagrandesd.org/summer.
Also, the district has partnered with La Grande Parks and Recreation to offer summer child care at a discounted rate for La Grande students and families. Through a state of Oregon grant, the district is able to pay 75% of the $100 weekly fee associated with this program. For more information, go to www.lagrandeparks.org (coupon code: LGSD21).
Help children cope with divorce, separation
LA GRANDE — The next session of “Helping Children Cope with Divorce and Separation,” the court’s mandatory parent education course, will be via Zoom Wednesday, June 9, from 6-9 p.m. Mary Lu Pierce leads the class, which the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee sponsors.
The class is free but requires preregistration; send an email to teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us including the registrant’s name, mailing and email addresses, phone number and the date of the class. Call Teala at 541-962-9500, ext. 42, for more information.
