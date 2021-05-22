BRIEFS
CHD plans another vaccination clinic for ages 12-17
LA GRANDE — Center for Human Development’s vaccination efforts continue with clinics held at the Riveria Activity Center, Second Street and Y Avenue, La Grande. Appointments are being taken for first-dose Pfizer vaccinations for ages 12-17 Monday, May 24. To schedule an appointment, go to www.chdinc.org/get-vaccinated, call 541-962-8800 or email vaccine@chdinc.org. Young adults age 16-17 do not need parental consent to receive vaccinations and may come alone to the clinic.
CHD is adding clinics every week. The best way to stay informed on future clinic dates and information is to follow CHD social media or subscribe to the email list serve at https://www.chdinc.org/subscribe.
Register by Monday for Cove Soap Box Derby
COVE — An All-American Soap Box Derby Rally Race for youth ages 7-18 is planned for Saturday, May 29, in Cove. Official AASBD Soap Box Derby cars with Z-Glas wheels will be allowed. Loaner cars and wheels are available for free to borrow. Organizers will help with car setup. First time racers are welcome and will be given instruction and a practice run down the hill. AASBD helmets, which are mandatory, will be available for borrowing.
There will be a double elimination race and a single elimination race. Cost is $35 per race, with sibling discounts available. For more details and to pre-register by Monday, May 24, email oregonsbd@outlook.com. Registration and weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m. May 29 at Haefer Lane (between Conklin and Jasper) in Cove.
HQ reopens with live music Saturday
LA GRANDE — With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, live music returns to the HQ stage Saturday, May 22. Two musicians will perform at HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande, marking the reopening of the venue after more than a year.
Local musician Nik Hackney will play original folk-ish tunes on banjo and guitar. Hackney is a member of the local metal band Nogero and co-owner of La Granrde’s Evergreen Family Farm. Following is a semi-recent Oregon transplant from New York, Arthur Buezo, with boot-stomping originals. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the music begins at 8:30. Admission is $5 at the door. Masks are required.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $2.9 million
1-6-33-36-38-39
Powerball: $201 million
11-13-55-56-69 — PB 4 x2
Mega Millions: $475 million
3-5-56-61-66 — MB 4 x2
Win for Life: May 19
12-23-36-61
Pick 4: May 20
• 1 p.m.: 7-1-5-5
• 4 p.m.: 0-3-1-9
• 7 p.m.: 9-0-0-0
• 10 p.m.: 9-5-2-1
Pick 4: May 19
• 1 p.m.: 5–0-3-1
• 4 p.m.: 4-9-3-9
• 7 p.m.: 4-2-8-1
• 10 p.m.: 2-6-2-1
Pick 4: May 18
• 1 p.m.: 3-7-8-3
• 4 p.m.: 6-0-5-7
• 7 p.m.: 8-4-1-3
• 10 p.m.: 2-2-6-0
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
