MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Budget Committee will be meeting for its first budget meeting Wednesday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m. and its second budget meeting the following Monday, June 9, at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place in the Willow gym, 1305 N. Willow St. The public may attend in person are view the livestream at www.lagrandesd.org (go to the School Board tab for further information).
• ELGIN — A budget meeting for the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Elgin Depot, 300 Depot St. The Budget Committee will discuss and approve the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. To attend via phone, call 1-888-520-8955 (code 89625#).
BRIEFS
Little League parade canceled
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Little League season is underway, but the annual parade in downtown La Grande will not be held. The Little League board voted to cancel the parade as it could create COVID-19 concerns “and we just want the kids to play without their season being affected,” according to a press release. For more information go to www.lagrandelittleleague.net.
Creating Memories plans open house
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — Creating Memories for Disabled Children is having a Founder’s Day Celebration at its camp (the former Boy Scout camp on Pollock Road) Saturday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community is invited to come learn about the organization and its plans for the future. Shuttle service will be provided from the Wallowa Lake marina’s parking lot. The event will include free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., door prizes, games, face painting, live music and karaoke. Call 541-398-0169 or visit www.creatingmemoriesfordisabledchildren.com for more information.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $3 million
14-16-17-19-39-47
Powerball: $218 million
3-19-27-37-40 — PB 8 x2
Mega Millions: $515 million
6-9-17-18-48 — MB 8 x3
Win for Life: May 22
6-8-39-60
Pick 4: May 23
• 1 p.m.: 7-4-3-0
• 4 p.m.: 0-5-3-9
• 7 p.m.: 5-5-3-2
• 10 p.m.: 0-5-3-9
Pick 4: May 22
• 1 p.m.: 6-0-1-4
• 4 p.m.: 7-4-8-8
• 7 p.m.: 4-9-4-1
• 10 p.m.: 4-3-4-1
Pick 4: May 21
• 1 p.m.: 6-6-8-2
• 4 p.m.: 3-6-6-8
• 7 p.m.: 3-0-3-2
• 10 p.m.: 0-0-7-3
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.