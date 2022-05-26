Wallowa High School alumni invited to May 28 banquet
WALLOWA — Wallowa High School’s annual alumni banquet is on Saturday, May 28, in the Beth Johnson Room of the Wallowa Elementary building. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner is at 7 p.m. For details, call 541-910-2230.
Community dance features live music, food and door prizes
LA GRANDE — An end-of-the-month community dance at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, will be held Saturday, May 28, from 6-9 p.m. The evening includes a finger food potluck, door prizes and live music by The BlueMountaineers. All ages are welcome. Admission is $5 for age 13 and older. Age 12 and younger get in free.
Alumni breakfast set for May 29 in Union
UNION — The 50th annual Union School Alumni Community Breakfast will be conducted Sunday, May 29, from 7:30-10:30 a.m. in the S.E. Miller gym at Union Elementary School.
The breakfast, which is for Union School District alumni but is open to everyone, will be hosted by the Catherine Creek Community Center. There will be no charge for the meal but donations will be accepted.
Wallowology opens for the season May 27
JOSEPH — The Wallowology Discover Center opens for the season on Friday, May 27. During the summer, the center, at 508 N. Main St., will be open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For full details and upcoming events, visit wallowology.org or call 541-432-0112.
Wallowology’s Discovery Walks are back on Saturdays, 9-11 a.m. Meet at the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge for the free, family-friendly guided walks and explore the natural world of Wallowa Country.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.